Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,783 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $4,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $471,000. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Zeit Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,051,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG opened at $89.99 on Monday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $76.95 and a one year high of $99.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

