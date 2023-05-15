Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Stock Holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $4,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABG. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $452,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,088,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP George A. Villasana sold 2,828 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.60, for a total value of $666,276.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,724. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Asbury Automotive Group Price Performance

ABG stock opened at $199.47 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $203.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.12. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.88 and a 52-week high of $253.67.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.94 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 31.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ABG shares. StockNews.com downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc is a franchised automotive retailer. It operates through the Dealerships and Total Care Auto (TCA) segments. The Dealerships segment offers a range of automotive products and services fulfilling the entire vehicle ownership lifecycle including the sale of new and used vehicles and the provision of vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.