Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Stock Holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,510 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $4,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TNL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 41,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Travel + Leisure news, insider Olivier Chavy sold 2,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $99,401.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,536.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director George Herrera sold 2,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $77,649.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,100.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Olivier Chavy sold 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $99,401.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,536.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,619 shares of company stock worth $477,409 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TNL opened at $35.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.66. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12 month low of $33.57 and a 12 month high of $52.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.12 and its 200 day moving average is $38.84.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $879.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.65 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.17% and a negative return on equity of 43.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.27%.

Several brokerages have commented on TNL. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.43.

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Travel and Membership segments. The Vacation Ownership segment is involved in developing, marketing, and selling vacation ownership interests to individual consumers, providing consumer financing in connection with the sale of vacation ownership interests, and providing property management services at resorts.

