Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 58 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Humana were worth $3,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 34,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,838,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,249,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 356,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $182,593,000 after acquiring an additional 65,176 shares in the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Insider Activity at Humana

In related news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total value of $1,040,322.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,920.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total value of $1,040,322.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,920.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,429,734. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,779 shares of company stock valued at $12,117,856. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Humana Trading Down 0.3 %

HUM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $562.00 to $568.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Humana from $645.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen dropped their target price on Humana from $647.00 to $581.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Stephens dropped their target price on Humana from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Humana from $620.00 to $637.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Humana has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $597.37.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $527.35 on Monday. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $410.87 and a 1 year high of $571.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $508.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $512.83.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.25 by $0.13. Humana had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $26.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.38%.

About Humana

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.