Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 876 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in McKesson were worth $4,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in McKesson by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,602,000 after purchasing an additional 10,093 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 440,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,427,000 after acquiring an additional 100,591 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 666,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,276,000 after acquiring an additional 25,880 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McKesson Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $389.97 on Monday. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $298.69 and a 12-month high of $401.78. The company has a market capitalization of $53.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $357.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $368.47.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.03. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 216.12% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $68.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.83 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 25.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is 8.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCK shares. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on McKesson from $376.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.17.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total transaction of $7,157,953.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,237,511.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

