Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,526 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 152,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,429,000 after purchasing an additional 18,040 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $111.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.20. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $105.59 and a 12 month high of $131.39.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd.

(Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.