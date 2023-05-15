Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Position in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in shares of Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 656,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304,149 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Duluth were worth $4,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DLTH. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Duluth by 501.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Duluth by 282.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 4,742 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Duluth in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Duluth by 23.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Duluth by 8.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. 29.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duluth Stock Performance

Shares of DLTH stock opened at $5.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.67. Duluth Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $5.29 and a 52 week high of $14.25. The company has a market cap of $163.84 million, a P/E ratio of 77.86 and a beta of 1.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Duluth

Several analysts recently weighed in on DLTH shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Duluth from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Duluth in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Duluth in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

