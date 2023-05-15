Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Position in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,688 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 87,317 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $3,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 7.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,350,027 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $118,365,000 after buying an additional 457,554 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 5.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,319,008 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $61,867,000 after buying an additional 164,427 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,026,809 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,838,000 after buying an additional 93,848 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,742,392 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $35,022,000 after buying an additional 50,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 62.0% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,298,741 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $24,209,000 after buying an additional 496,857 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OCFC opened at $12.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.96. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.81 and a 12 month high of $24.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.72 million, a P/E ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.52%.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Murphy purchased 3,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.93 per share, for a total transaction of $79,890.99. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,890.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other OceanFirst Financial news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Murphy purchased 3,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.93 per share, for a total transaction of $79,890.99. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,890.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Jr. Murphy purchased 6,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,007.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 175,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,712,448.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 17,116 shares of company stock worth $309,699 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

