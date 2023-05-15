Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 84,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $4,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $575,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 124.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 163,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,228,000 after buying an additional 90,739 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 115,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 11,595 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter worth $368,000. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.82 per share, with a total value of $53,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,080,104.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLPI opened at $49.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.71 and a 1-year high of $55.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.90%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.80.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

