Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 11,148 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,148 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Diodes were worth $3,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Diodes by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,095,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $617,241,000 after buying an additional 147,907 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Diodes by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,299,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $343,992,000 after buying an additional 106,322 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Diodes by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,001,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,905,000 after buying an additional 103,006 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Diodes by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,970,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,913,000 after buying an additional 95,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Diodes by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,579,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,511,000 after buying an additional 87,203 shares during the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Diodes from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diodes in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Diodes from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Diodes from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Diodes from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.83.

In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $485,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,832,836. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 5,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $485,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,832,836. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Emily Yang sold 1,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $95,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,835.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 28,977 shares of company stock worth $2,653,590 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $86.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.48. Diodes Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.52 and a 1-year high of $97.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.62 and its 200-day moving average is $85.75.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $467.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.03 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 16.56%. Diodes’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products within the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets. The firm offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect, and temperature sensors.

