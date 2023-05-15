Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 1,296 Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its stake in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Livent were worth $3,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LTHM. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Livent by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Livent by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Livent by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Livent by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Livent by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LTHM opened at $25.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.01. Livent Co. has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $36.38.

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $235.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.94 million. Livent had a net margin of 36.30% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LTHM. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Livent from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Livent from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Livent from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Livent in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.43.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

