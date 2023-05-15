Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 242 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Balchem were worth $4,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 1.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 45.4% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 13,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 67.8% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,054 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 0.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 205,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Michael Robert Sestrick sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $299,828.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,072.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director David B. Fischer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.01, for a total transaction of $381,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,193,335.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Robert Sestrick sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $299,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,072.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BCPC. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Balchem from $152.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Balchem in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $125.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.32. Balchem Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.15 and a fifty-two week high of $143.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.02 and a beta of 0.70.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.08). Balchem had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $232.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

