Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 32,492 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,289 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 32,492 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Sanmina were worth $4,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Sanmina by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 18,797 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Sanmina by 3.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Sanmina by 76.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 545 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Sanmina by 2.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,976 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sanmina by 7.9% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Sanmina Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SANM opened at $50.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.09 and its 200-day moving average is $59.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.68. Sanmina Co. has a 52 week low of $38.36 and a 52 week high of $69.28.

Sanmina declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 11th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Sanmina

In related news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 4,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $294,995.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,742 shares in the company, valued at $373,344.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sanmina Profile

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

