Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 47,015 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 49.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 47,015 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $3,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $361,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 51.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 8,068 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 222.9% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 9,791 shares in the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $152,575.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,527 shares in the company, valued at $855,048.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total transaction of $9,384,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 328,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,821,560.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $152,575.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,048.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:OMC opened at $92.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.54. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.31 and a 1 year high of $96.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OMC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Macquarie upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.86.

About Omnicom Group

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.