Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 511 Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $4,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AJRD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 179,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after buying an additional 33,337 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 247.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne stock opened at $56.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.44 and a 12 month high of $56.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 61.65 and a beta of 0.57.

Aerojet Rocketdyne ( NYSE:AJRD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $566.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in provision of solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment operates through Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

