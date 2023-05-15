Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 53,766 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 53,766 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $3,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBRA. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 19,089 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 171.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 23,637 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 8,956 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 97,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 28,547 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SBRA shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.18.

SBRA opened at $11.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -20.66 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.37%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -214.29%.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

