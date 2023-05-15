Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 61,290 Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,136 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 61,290 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $3,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPE. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $1,020,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Callon Petroleum by 25.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Callon Petroleum by 8.0% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $842,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Callon Petroleum by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,397 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 9,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Steven A. Webster acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.24 per share, for a total transaction of $302,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 592,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,926,997.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven A. Webster acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.63 per share, for a total transaction of $632,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 562,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,802,123.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Webster bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.24 per share, with a total value of $302,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 592,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,926,997.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 30,250 shares of company stock worth $944,795 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Callon Petroleum Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPE. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $55.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.63.

Shares of NYSE CPE opened at $30.62 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.73. Callon Petroleum has a one year low of $28.91 and a one year high of $64.08.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $560.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.29 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 46.15% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

Callon Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.