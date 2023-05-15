Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 65,683 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 58.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 65,683 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Global Payments were worth $4,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 79.6% during the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,676,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,038 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Global Payments by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,098,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $305,579,000 after buying an additional 1,004,286 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Global Payments by 338.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,220,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,898,000 after buying an additional 942,525 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Global Payments by 93.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,061,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,743,000 after buying an additional 514,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global Payments by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,538,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,793,000 after buying an additional 406,714 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $176,630.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,858.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Trading Down 0.9 %

Global Payments stock opened at $102.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.32 and a 200 day moving average of $105.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.27 and a 12-month high of $136.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Global Payments had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is -212.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GPN. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays began coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $220.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Friday, May 5th. They set a $116.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.30.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

