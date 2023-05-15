Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 735 Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 108,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in United Community Banks were worth $3,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UCBI. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 192,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,504,000 after acquiring an additional 19,191 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 256,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,656,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UCBI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on United Community Banks from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on United Community Banks from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Stephens started coverage on United Community Banks in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on United Community Banks in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.80.

United Community Banks Price Performance

Shares of United Community Banks stock opened at $21.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.93. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.37 and a 52 week high of $39.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.10). United Community Banks had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $241.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. United Community Banks’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Community Banks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is presently 35.25%.

United Community Banks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

Featured Articles

