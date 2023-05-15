Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 75,345 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 211,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,345 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vontier were worth $4,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vontier during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Vontier by 58.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Vontier by 90.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vontier by 89,500.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Vontier by 93.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VNT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Vontier from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Vontier from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Vontier from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Vontier from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Vontier from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.60.

Vontier Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE VNT opened at $27.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.60 and a 200 day moving average of $23.05. Vontier Co. has a 1 year low of $16.55 and a 1 year high of $28.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $776.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.03 million. Vontier had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 87.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.71%.

About Vontier

(Get Rating)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Further Reading

