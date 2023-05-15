Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,176 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $4,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of ASO stock opened at $59.62 on Monday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $69.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.71.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.16. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 41.09% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.80%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

Featured Articles

