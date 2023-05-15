Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,349 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highland Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 11,616 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 44,725 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 140.7% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 84,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 49,297 shares during the period. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 176,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,717,000 after acquiring an additional 44,638 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $50.29 on Monday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.38 and a 1-year high of $51.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.91.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

