Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) by 59.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242,628 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $3,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 818.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. RCS Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $212,000.

NYSEARCA IVLU opened at $25.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.11. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $19.53 and a twelve month high of $25.66.

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

