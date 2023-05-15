Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Stock Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,846 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $3,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in IPG Photonics in the first quarter valued at $30,069,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 18.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,701,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,788,000 after buying an additional 270,190 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 83.6% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 578,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,474,000 after buying an additional 263,356 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 137.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,291,000 after buying an additional 222,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at $20,216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP opened at $110.53 on Monday. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12-month low of $79.88 and a 12-month high of $134.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 57.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.74 and a 200 day moving average of $107.40.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.26. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $347.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. IPG Photonics’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IPGP. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $140.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.00.

In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $953,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,369,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,954,544.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 49,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,823,923 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

