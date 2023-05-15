TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its holdings in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,867 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in TimkenSteel were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in TimkenSteel by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 38,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in TimkenSteel by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in TimkenSteel by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 45,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in TimkenSteel by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in TimkenSteel by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

TimkenSteel Price Performance

Shares of TimkenSteel stock opened at $16.88 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.28. TimkenSteel Co. has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $26.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $740.63 million, a P/E ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 1.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TimkenSteel ( NYSE:TMST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.26. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $323.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TimkenSteel Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TimkenSteel in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

TimkenSteel Company Profile



TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

