TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,121 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $12,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its holdings in TopBuild by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 5,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in TopBuild by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,954 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in TopBuild by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TopBuild Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $211.54 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $203.77 and a 200-day moving average of $183.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.50. TopBuild Corp. has a 1-year low of $140.66 and a 1-year high of $227.08.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 6,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $1,325,499.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,670 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,710. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robert Jeffrey Franklin sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.97, for a total transaction of $212,970.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,065,810.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven P. Raia sold 6,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $1,325,499.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,124,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,703 shares of company stock worth $1,852,421 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLD. Loop Capital increased their price target on TopBuild from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Stephens increased their price target on TopBuild from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on TopBuild in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on TopBuild from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.14.
TopBuild Profile
TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.
