TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,121 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $12,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its holdings in TopBuild by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 5,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in TopBuild by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,954 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in TopBuild by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TopBuild Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $211.54 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $203.77 and a 200-day moving average of $183.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.50. TopBuild Corp. has a 1-year low of $140.66 and a 1-year high of $227.08.

Insider Activity

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 15.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 6,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $1,325,499.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,670 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,710. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robert Jeffrey Franklin sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.97, for a total transaction of $212,970.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,065,810.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven P. Raia sold 6,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $1,325,499.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,124,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,703 shares of company stock worth $1,852,421 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLD. Loop Capital increased their price target on TopBuild from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Stephens increased their price target on TopBuild from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on TopBuild in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on TopBuild from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.14.

TopBuild Profile

(Get Rating)

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

