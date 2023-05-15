TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target Raised to $930.00

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays from $840.00 to $930.00 in a report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TDG. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $750.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $830.00 to $841.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $767.00 to $960.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $770.00 to $890.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $813.50.

NYSE:TDG opened at $795.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37. TransDigm Group has a fifty-two week low of $499.63 and a fifty-two week high of $816.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $744.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $689.09.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 16.53% and a negative return on equity of 30.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group will post 20.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Lisman sold 12,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.81, for a total transaction of $9,297,644.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,731,311.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.38, for a total value of $4,558,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,113,336.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Lisman sold 12,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.81, for a total value of $9,297,644.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,311.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,163 shares of company stock worth $34,546,064. Corporate insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,565,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

