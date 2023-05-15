Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN) Director Acquires $132,570.60 in Stock

Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Rating) Director Harrison B. Barnes purchased 2,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.12 per share, for a total transaction of $132,570.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,530. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Triumph Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ TFIN opened at $48.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $45.08 and a one year high of $76.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TFIN shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Triumph Financial in a report on Thursday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered Triumph Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Triumph Financial from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens dropped their price target on Triumph Financial from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Triumph Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.80.

Triumph Financial Company Profile

Triumph Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

