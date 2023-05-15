Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its holdings in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,079 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRUP. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 6.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,573,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,221,000 after acquiring an additional 79,943 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion during the third quarter valued at approximately $958,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Kopion Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 94,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after acquiring an additional 37,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $101,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 829,109 shares in the company, valued at $20,976,457.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $101,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 829,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,976,457.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Doak sold 2,750 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,250 shares of company stock worth $1,176,975. Corporate insiders own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion stock opened at $21.16 on Monday. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.80 and a 1-year high of $82.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $872.32 million, a PE ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.20.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.32). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 6.34% and a negative return on equity of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $256.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRUP. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Trupanion from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trupanion in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Trupanion from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Trupanion from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.10.

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

