Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Cut to Neutral at Mizuho

Mizuho cut shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $55.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $90.00.

TWLO has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $83.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.11.

TWLO opened at $45.83 on Friday. Twilio has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $112.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a current ratio of 6.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.47.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.31. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.25) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Twilio will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson acquired 158,081 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.26 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,204.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,321,874.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson acquired 158,081 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.26 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,204.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,321,874.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 20,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total transaction of $1,301,996.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 248,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,930,734.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,842 shares of company stock valued at $2,490,031 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the first quarter worth about $2,492,000. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 9.8% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the first quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 5.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 163,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,884,000 after purchasing an additional 7,785 shares in the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

