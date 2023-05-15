Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Insider Purchases $132,000.00 in Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) insider Dennis Cho purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.20 per share, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 29,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,720.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Twist Bioscience Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of TWST opened at $11.95 on Monday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $58.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $679.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twist Bioscience

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWST. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 90,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,934,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,859,000 after acquiring an additional 114,137 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 28,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 12,194 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Twist Bioscience

Several brokerages have issued reports on TWST. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $29.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

(Get Rating)

Twist Bioscience Corp. engages in the development of a proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. Its products include genes, oligo pools, Next Generation Sequencing (NGS), variant libraries, synthetic controls, antibody discovery, and SARS-CoV-2 Tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APAC.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.