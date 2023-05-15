United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Position Boosted by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,818 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $2,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of X. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 111.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the third quarter valued at $58,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 72.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on X. UBS Group cut their target price on United States Steel from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on United States Steel from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on United States Steel from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United States Steel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.71.

United States Steel stock opened at $21.13 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 2.14. United States Steel Co. has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $31.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.97%.

In other United States Steel news, SVP Richard Fruehauf sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $1,176,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,826 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,579.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other United States Steel news, Director Andrea J. Ayers purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.45 per share, with a total value of $31,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,690.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Fruehauf sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $1,176,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,579.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

