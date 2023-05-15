Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Unity Software by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,005,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,742,000 after acquiring an additional 171,400 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 21,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 6,046 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Unity Software by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 70,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 17,189 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth about $1,480,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Unity Software by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 225,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

U has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Unity Software from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Unity Software from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Unity Software from $27.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Unity Software from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.06.

Unity Software Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE U opened at $29.65 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $21.22 and a one year high of $58.63. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 2.16.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.24). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 66.21% and a negative return on equity of 25.70%. The firm had revenue of $450.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.25 million. Analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unity Software

In related news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 3,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $117,720.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 677,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,513,434.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $2,425,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,801,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,259,184.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 3,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $117,720.03. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 677,682 shares in the company, valued at $20,513,434.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,328 shares of company stock worth $4,926,866 over the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

