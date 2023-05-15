Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,680 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $11,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Unity Software by 2,365.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,420,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241,060 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,279,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,507 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 184.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,411,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,719 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 403.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,879,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 52.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,959,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Stock Down 8.7 %

Shares of U opened at $29.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Unity Software Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.22 and a 12 month high of $58.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unity Software

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $450.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.25 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 25.70% and a negative net margin of 66.21%. Equities analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 6,523 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $197,646.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 732,215 shares in the company, valued at $22,186,114.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 6,523 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $197,646.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 732,215 shares in the company, valued at $22,186,114.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 75,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $2,425,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,801,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,259,184.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 155,328 shares of company stock valued at $4,926,866. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer downgraded Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Unity Software from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.06.

Unity Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

