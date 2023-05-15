Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,364 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 23.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 442.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 18.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 42.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the period. 52.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Urstadt Biddle Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

UBA stock opened at $16.88 on Monday. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $19.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.84 million, a P/E ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.85%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of commercial properties. It operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

