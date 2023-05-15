Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 16,362 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 215.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,362 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Gentex were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Gentex by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 10,198 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Gentex by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,087 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gentex by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 16,002 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gentex by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Gentex by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gentex

In other news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $279,929.55. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 20,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,650.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $279,929.55. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 20,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,650.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $151,275.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,623.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,561 shares of company stock worth $466,490. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gentex Trading Down 0.6 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GNTX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gentex in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of GNTX opened at $28.22 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.81. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $23.28 and a 12 month high of $31.48. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.92.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $550.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is 34.04%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. It operates through the Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

Featured Articles

