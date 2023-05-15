Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 5,919 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 244.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,337 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,919 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in ITT were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ITT. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in ITT by 10.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ITT by 9.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in ITT by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,372 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in ITT by 3.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 76,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,949,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in ITT by 1.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of ITT from $100.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ITT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ITT Trading Down 0.1 %

In other ITT news, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $191,622.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,547 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,229.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITT opened at $81.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.68 and a 200 day moving average of $84.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.41. ITT Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.77 and a 12-month high of $95.18.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $797.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.24 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 24.63%.

About ITT

(Get Rating)

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

