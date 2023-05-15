Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Avista were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Avista by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,813,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Avista by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 38,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Avista by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 3,613 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Avista by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Avista by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Avista Stock Up 0.6 %
NYSE:AVA opened at $44.02 on Monday. Avista Co. has a twelve month low of $35.72 and a twelve month high of $45.28. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.
Avista Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Avista’s payout ratio is currently 98.92%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho downgraded Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.
Insider Activity at Avista
In related news, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,542 shares of Avista stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total value of $104,984.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at $194,027.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Avista
Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.
