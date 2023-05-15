Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 130,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,333 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 540,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 107,008 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 537,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 262,642 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 343,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 86,475 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 277,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 36,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 154,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. 19.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DMF opened at $6.29 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.34. BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $7.23.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc engages in the provision of access to equity, fixed income and money market mutual funds, separately managed accounts, retirement and cash management strategies, and asset allocation solutions. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

