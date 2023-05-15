Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,745 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Badger Meter by 576.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Badger Meter in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BMI stock opened at $137.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.43 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.22. Badger Meter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.20 and a twelve month high of $139.87.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $159.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.73 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMI has been the subject of several research reports. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Badger Meter from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Badger Meter from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $130.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.40.

Insider Activity at Badger Meter

In other Badger Meter news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,620 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.88, for a total value of $195,825.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,443.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.88, for a total transaction of $195,825.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,443.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Fred J. Begale sold 385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total value of $46,096.05. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,786.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serve water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products include water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

