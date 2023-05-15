Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 24,514 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,514 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth about $2,477,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 1,217.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 129,560 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at about $186,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at about $181,000. Institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Stock Down 9.4 %

NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $8.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.10. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $12.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.49.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HOOD. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.73.

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 23,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $196,045.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,066,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,970,391.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 11,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total transaction of $112,994.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 428,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,547.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 23,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $196,045.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,066,634 shares in the company, valued at $8,970,391.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 417,568 shares of company stock valued at $3,959,236 in the last 90 days. 15.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

