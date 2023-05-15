Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 25,596 Shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Get Rating) by 59.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,596 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust stock opened at $11.43 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.93. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $16.34.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0395 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from regular federal income tax consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on February 26, 1993 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

