Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 31,105 Shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 194,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,105 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in MFS High Income Municipal Trust were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 775,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 31,628 shares during the period. Melfa Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $472,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 148.4% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 15,134 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 185.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 294,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 191,258 shares during the period. 14.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of CXE opened at $3.55 on Monday. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $4.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.51 and its 200-day moving average is $3.53.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Announces Dividend

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to seek high current income exempt from federal income tax, but may also consider capital appreciation. The company was founded on January 9, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

