Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 949,938 Shares of Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Rating) by 121.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,734,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 949,938 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Bit Digital were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bit Digital by 2,244.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 177,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 169,849 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bit Digital by 8.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 263,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 19,647 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Bit Digital by 37.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 24,647 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Bit Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Bit Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 7.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bit Digital Trading Down 2.9 %

Bit Digital stock opened at $1.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $163.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 4.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.26. Bit Digital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $2.55.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Bit Digital from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Bit Digital, Inc engages in the digital asset mining business and Ethereum staking activities. The company was founded in November 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

