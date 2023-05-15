Van ECK Associates Corp Cuts Position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,989 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Blue Chip Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000.

BATS:ITM opened at $46.20 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.24.

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

