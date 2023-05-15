Van ECK Associates Corp Cuts Stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,592 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 16,462.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 111.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,196 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,506,000 after purchasing an additional 45,975 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter valued at about $3,044,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter worth about $255,000. 81.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock opened at $152.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.25. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.90 and a fifty-two week high of $186.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $155.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.73.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Increases Dividend

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $17.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.22 by $2.79. The firm had revenue of $911.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.50 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 114.75% and a net margin of 35.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $20.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 46.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s payout ratio is currently 2.68%.

Insider Activity at Alpha Metallurgical Resources

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, insider Daniel E. Horn sold 7,220 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.05, for a total value of $1,213,321.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,464 shares in the company, valued at $2,934,825.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, insider Daniel E. Horn sold 7,220 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.05, for a total value of $1,213,321.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,464 shares in the company, valued at $2,934,825.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Roger Lee Nicholson sold 11,603 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.48, for a total value of $1,885,255.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,548,888.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,375 shares of company stock valued at $9,181,139 over the last three months. 15.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $193.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen lifted their target price on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

