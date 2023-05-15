Van ECK Associates Corp Decreases Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 64.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,525 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 50,096 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in General Motors were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Rock Creek Group LP increased its position in shares of General Motors by 108.1% during the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,384 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the third quarter worth about $46,000. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on General Motors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on General Motors from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

General Motors Stock Performance

NYSE:GM opened at $32.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $45.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.34. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.06.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $39.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.38 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.56%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

Featured Stories

