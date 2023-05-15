Van ECK Associates Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,290 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Cognex were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cognex by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 833 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cognex during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Cognex by 136.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Cognex from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cognex from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut Cognex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.17.

Cognex Stock Down 0.8 %

Cognex stock opened at $49.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.72 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.34. Cognex Co. has a twelve month low of $40.21 and a twelve month high of $58.12.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Cognex had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 18.79%. The firm had revenue of $239.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

Insider Transactions at Cognex

In other Cognex news, Director Patrick Alias sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $216,693.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $44,131.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,845. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patrick Alias sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $216,693.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,887 shares of company stock valued at $290,525 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products and solutions. Its products include vision sensors, vision systems, 3D vision systems, barcode readers, barcode verifiers, vision software, and vision tools. Its solutions include alignment, dimensioning, item detection, edge intelligence, logistics barcode reading systems and tunnels, water identification, and tire inspection.

See Also

