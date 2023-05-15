Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 559.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

In related news, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $56,790.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,499.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CWT stock opened at $57.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. California Water Service Group has a 52 week low of $48.46 and a 52 week high of $66.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.37 and its 200 day moving average is $60.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.63 and a beta of 0.48.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.13. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $200.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Research analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.61%.

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

