Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Holdings in Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 559,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114,925 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Hyzon Motors were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HYZN. Long Focus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hyzon Motors by 198.0% in the 3rd quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,470,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970,534 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hyzon Motors by 176.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,589,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,938,000 after buying an additional 2,290,045 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Hyzon Motors by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,008,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,664,000 after buying an additional 1,787,394 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hyzon Motors by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,928,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,671,000 after buying an additional 939,098 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Hyzon Motors by 338.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 770,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 594,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Hyzon Motors alerts:

Hyzon Motors Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ HYZN opened at $0.63 on Monday. Hyzon Motors Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $5.22. The firm has a market cap of $154.54 million, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average of $1.41.

Hyzon Motors Company Profile

Hyzon Motors Inc, a hydrogen mobility company, provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicles market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company focuses on assembling and supplying hydrogen-powered FCEVs, including heavy-duty (Class 8) trucks, medium-duty (Class 6) trucks, light-duty (Class 3 and 4) trucks, and 40 and 60-foot (12 and18-meter) city and coach buses to commercial vehicle operators; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with leading partners from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyzon Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyzon Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.